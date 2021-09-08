Muck Rack Adds Print Content to Their All-in-One Public Relations Management (PRM) Software

New features enable PR teams to view, compile and share print content mentioning their brand, client or any other topic

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Muck Rack today announced the launch of their expanded database of print content, which enables PR teams to view, monitor, share and analyze earned media published in print. This latest addition to the leading Public Relations Management (PRM) software brings even more value to the thousands of organizations around the world that rely on Muck Rack’s all-in-one solution as their system of record for managing media relationships and quantifying the impact of their earned media.

Muck Rack’s 2021 State of Journalism survey and State of PR survey revealed that 34% of journalists are still publishing their content in print and 78% of PR professionals are still pitching print publications. Up until now, however, there has not been an easy and effective way to track print media mentions and measure the impact of press hits alongside other coverage.

“While newsrooms are going digital, print media is still a major target for PR pitches and for journalists,” says Greg Galant, co-founder and CEO of Muck Rack. “But print monitoring hasn’t evolved to meet the needs of today’s PR professionals. With searchable print content, customers now have a quick and seamless way to use data from Muck Rack’s PRM platform to tell the complete story of how their earned media placements in a variety of formats are creating business impact.”

Print content in Muck Rack enables teams to view and track mentions of topics they care about —including their brand, competitors, products, spokespeople, phrases and keywords—from anywhere. Print content can be added to Muck Rack’s various media reporting tools to seamlessly analyze key performance metrics as well as visualize the data in customizable graphs and charts.

Muck Rack customers can search for print content immediately at no additional cost. Access to the full text of print articles is available as an add-on with a subscription to Muck Rack.

