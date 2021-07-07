MSCI Schedules Earnings Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today it will release its results for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A copy of the earnings release, as well as an earnings presentation and a quarterly update, will be made available on MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage.

MSCI’s senior management will review the second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To listen to the live event, visit the events and presentations section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage, https://ir.msci.com/events-and-presentations, or dial 1-877-376-9931 conference ID: 5498174 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-720-405-2251 conference ID: 5498174. The teleconference will also be webcast with an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed through MSCI’s Investor Relations website.

An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event on MSCI’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.msci.com/events-and-presentations.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

