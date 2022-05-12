MSCI Equity Indexes May 2022 Index Review

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced the results of the May 2022 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes – including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets, and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Indexes, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Indexes. All changes will be implemented as of the close of May 31, 2022. These changes have been posted on the Index Review web page on MSCI’s web site at https://www.msci.com/index-review.

MSCI Global Standard Indexes: Eighty-eight securities will be added to and 109 securities will be deleted from the MSCI ACWI Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI World Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Roblox Corp A (USA), Volvo Car B (Sweden) and Quanta Services (USA). The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index measured by full company market capitalization will be International Company For Water And Power (Saudi Arabia), Orient Overseas (CN) (China) and Guangzhou Auto A (Hk-C) (China).

MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes: There will be 490 additions to and 330 deletions from the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index.

MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes: There will be 460 additions to and 321 deletions from the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index (IMI).

MSCI Global All Cap Indexes: There will be 477 additions to and 106 deletions from the MSCI World All Cap Index.

MSCI Frontier Markets Indexes: There will be eleven additions to and three deletions from the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI Frontier Markets Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Oil & Gas Development (Pakistan), Duc Giang Chemical Group (Vietnam) and VNDirect Securities Corp (Vietnam). There will be 19 additions to and 16 deletions from the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index.

In light of currently observed market accessibility issues, MSCI will not implement changes as part of this Index Review for any securities classified in Nigeria or Sri Lanka for the MSCI Nigeria and MSCI Sri Lanka Indexes or impacted composite indexes.

MSCI Global Islamic Indexes: Fifty-one securities will be added to and 52 securities will be deleted from the MSCI ACWI Islamic Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI ACWI Islamic Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Emirates Telecom Corp (United Arab Emirates), Air Liquide (France) and CP Railway (Canada). There will be five additions to and three deletions from the MSCI Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries ex Saudi Arabia IMI Islamic Index.

MSCI US Equity Indexes: There will be five securities added to and four securities deleted from the MSCI US Large Cap 300 Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI US Large Cap 300 Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Occidental Petroleum, Nucor Corp and Trade Desk A.

Twenty-nine securities will be added to and 21 securities will be deleted from the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Roblox Corp A, Applovin Corp A and Chewy A.

One hundred fifty-seven securities will be added to and 121 securities will be deleted from the MSCI US Small Cap 1750 Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI US Small Cap 1750 Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Procore Technologies, Old Republic International Corp and Samsara A.

There will be 127 additions to and eleven deletions from the MSCI US Micro Cap Index.

For the MSCI US Investable Market Value Index, there will be 139 additions or upward changes in Value Inclusion Factor (VIFs), and 174 deletions or downward changes in VIFs. For the MSCI US Investable Market Growth Index, there will be 265 additions or upward changes in Growth Inclusion Factors (GIFs), and 162 deletions or downward changes in GIFs.

MSCI US REIT Index: There will be seven additions to and no deletions from the MSCI US REIT Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI US REIT Index will be Inventrust Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities and CBL & Associates Properties.

MSCI China A Onshore Indexes: There will be 21 additions to and 15 deletions from the MSCI China A Onshore Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI China A Onshore Index will be Beigene A, Jinko Solar Co A and Guangzhou Auto Group A. There will be 121 additions to and 42 deletions from the MSCI China A Onshore Small Cap Index.

MSCI China All Shares Indexes: There will be 32 additions to and 49 deletions from the MSCI China All Shares Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI China All Shares Index will be Jinko Solar Co A, Orient Overseas (CN) and Guangzhou Auto Group A. There will be 170 additions to and 116 deletions from the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index.

