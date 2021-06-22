MRP Prelytix Media Alert: Research VP to Share Insights on the Heightened Complexities and Opportunities of Enterprise ABM

June 24 event kicks off “Summer of ABM” series for B2B Marketers hosted by MRP Prelytix

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise business models, sales and marketing have been dramatically disrupted in the last year, creating new opportunities and challenges for connecting with complex target accounts who are undergoing changes of their own. With 81% of enterprise marketers planning to increase account-based marketing (ABM) investment in the upcoming year, B2B marketing is increasingly strategic and visible — and the need for data-driven, connected and coordinated ABM is more important than ever.

The “Summer of ABM” presented by MRP Prelytix, the only enterprise-class predictive ABM platform, equips enterprise marketers to succeed and win in the face of unprecedented complexity. Focused on providing the research, practical insights, and strategies that marketers need to stay in sync with changing business buyers — and one step ahead of the competition, this event series kicks off with a virtual keynote on the Future of Enterprise ABM featuring Forrester VP and Research Director Steve Casey on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Casey will provide an in-depth analysis of the research and key trends that are defining enterprise ABM today and will determine its future, addressing:

The key enterprise trends & challenges that will impact ABM strategy in 2021 and beyond

The role of enabling technologies, data, and insights and how to choose the right long-term ABM partner

A case study from a $49 billion global technology firm on the leading edge of enterprise ABM

The virtual event signup link can be found at: https://app.webinar.net/8Nr01MWPDMw.

The Summer of ABM will continue through July and August with a full slate of events, original research, and content to set enterprise marketers up for record-breaking ABM success in the second half of 2021 and into 2022. Visit here for the full schedule and to sign up for alerts and updates.

“More than half of enterprise B2B companies have experienced radical disruption in the last year — bringing opportunities as well as challenges when it comes to connecting with target accounts that are themselves navigating new complexities and priorities,” said Jennifer Golden, Director of Corporate Marketing, MRP. “We look forward to helping B2B marketers adapt and use ABM effectively to forge new connections and set the stage for success in the second half of the year, and beyond.”

About MRP

MRP Prelytix is the only enterprise-class predictive ABM platform. For organizations that serve multiple partners, lines of business, geographies, or industries, MRP Prelytix is the only ABM platform to empower sales and marketing teams to simplify their environment’s complexity and produce measurable and high-performance conversion, pipeline velocity, and closed revenue. Applying the industry’s only real-time predictive analytics and data management, we fuel 1,000 ABM programs across six continents to coordinate, execute, and optimize their ABM programs using eight channels, produced in 20 languages. Powered by KX, Prelytix sits on top of the fastest streaming analytics database in the world. For more information visit: www.mrpfd.com.

Contacts

Emily Brady



emily@bradypr.com