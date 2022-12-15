MrBeast Burger Launches Collectible Gift Card

Who’s hungry this holiday? MrBeast Burger, the virtual restaurant of digital creator, MrBeast, launches collectible gift cards.





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avid philanthropist and massive digital creator, MrBeast, AKA Jimmy Donaldson, today announces the launch of the collectible MrBeast Burger gift card, redeemable in-store, in-app, and online at www.mrbeastburger.com.

With gift cards being the #1 desired consumer gift in the United States and Canada, MrBeast wanted to offer his fans the ability to both receive and send a MrBeast Burger gift card to friends, family, and loved ones during the holiday season.

MrBeast Burger, operated by Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), created the unique gift card artwork as a collector’s item to reward loyal fans. “We know MrBeast’s fans would be excited to own and redeem the 1st limited edition print run of the gift card,” says Robbie Earl, Co-Founder, President of Virtual Dining Concepts, “New artwork will be introduced with subsequent card printings, so this first batch of cards is only here while supplies last.”

To get the gift card program off the ground, VDC selected TOTUS Gift Card Management, a rapidly growing company chartered to provide gift card issuance, program management solutions and fulfillment infrastructure for digitally native and consumer-obsessed brands.

“We’re honored to be powering the historic launch of the MrBeast Burger gift card,” says Mike Vogus, President of TOTUS. “As content creators and influencers become household names, the importance of having a robust omni-channel gift card program is becoming more and more relevant, and we’re thrilled to bring these products to market.”

Starting today, MrBeast Burger gift cards are ready for purchase, direct to the consumer, on the MrBeast Burger website in $25, $50, and $100 physical and digital card denominations. Gifting options, including real-time digital gifting, are available for last-minute holiday shopping.

Future program enhancements, including a MrBeast Burger gift card + merchandise bundle and business ordering support for employee rewards and loyalty programs featuring the MrBeast Burger gift card, will be available early next year.

For more information on buying the collectible MrBeast Burger gift card this holiday, visit www.mrbeastburger.com and click on ‘Gift Card’ in the main website menu.

About MrBeast

MrBeast (AKA Jimmy Donaldson) isn’t just the most-hyped YouTuber in history. From his generous digital philanthropy to his multiple business ventures, he’s evolving the content creator industry and paving the way for the next generation of entertainers and entrepreneurs. Since 2020, he has added 25+ million subscribers across his YouTube channels and will hit 3 billion views this year. Outfitted with the best fans on the internet, MrBeast collaborates with the biggest creators and businesses in the world.

About Virtual Dining Concepts

Virtual Dining Concepts is the creator of virtual restaurant brands poised to expand the revenue of independent kitchens. The delivery-only infrastructure, proprietary online platform (with third-party delivery interface), and marketing strategy services guide existing restaurant operators from set-up to inception. Virtual Dining Concepts include celebrity-owned and non-celebrity brands with menus deriving from diverse cuisines including Italian, Mexican, American, and more. Menus are available for order online through their individual websites and via most major third-party delivery services. For more information, please visit: www.virtualdiningconcepts.com.

About TOTUS

TOTUS partners with top brands to create best-in-class, multi-channel gift card solutions. Founded by established leaders in gift card issuance and program management, TOTUS is the first to offer businesses a scalable, adaptable gift card solution that includes issuance, processing, card production, inventory management, customer service, fraud prevention, distribution, account management, business development and marketing. For more information, visit https://tot.us/.

