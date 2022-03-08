MPOWER Financing Expands Leadership Team to Meet Rising Demand for International Student Loans

Gabriel Bustamante Joins the Innovative Student Loan Provider as Executive Vice President

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech firm and the leading provider of education loans to promising international and DACA students, is pleased to welcome Gabriel “Gab” Bustamante to the team as Executive Vice President.





“ During my career, I have had the privilege of helping thousands of students obtain a higher education,” said Gab. “ It is not only a career but a passion of mine to support high-promise students in reaching their goals. MPOWER has developed the best way by far for international talent to expand their access to education and unlock their full potential at some of the finest institutions across the U.S. and Canada. I am thrilled to be an ambassador for this mission-driven organization and look forward to helping more students change the course of their lives through education.”

“ MPOWER is experiencing a tremendous growth spurt, especially as the higher education landscape and workforce evolve. Gab’s dynamic, customer-centric approach to business development will help us scale new opportunities and serve even more talented students from around the globe,” said Manu Smadja, CEO and Co-Founder of MPOWER Financing.

Gab brings two decades of B2B and B2C sales experience, including leadership roles with some of the most prominent e-learning companies. In his new role at MPOWER, Gab will activate new sales strategies and expand the company’s recruitment efforts to onboard more students pursuing their dreams of a higher education at 400 institutions throughout the United States and Canada.

Prior to joining MPOWER, Gab spent over 11 years at 2U Inc. and four years at Hooked on Phonics (Educate Inc. and then Smarterville Inc. following acquisitions) as a sales leader for both organizations. Prior to this, he served as the head of sales for IT training company INE. Notably, Gab’s career has spanned 15 countries and been distinguished by unparalleled sales strategy development, sales growth plans, marketing campaign development, global distribution development, new market introduction, and multimillion-dollar contract negotiations. Gab will oversee several of MPOWER’s existing relationships with multimillion-dollar firms including Sallie Mae, ETS, and Flutterwave.

Gab, who is trilingual, obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the Universidad Anáhuac in Mexico. He later received his MBM Certificate in Business Administration and Management from Tulane University. He is passionate about fine craftsmanship and quality coffee.

About MPOWER Financing:

MPOWER Financing, headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with employees worldwide, is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. It is the only student lender worldwide that uses a proprietary algorithm to analyze overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international and DACA students. MPOWER works with nearly 400 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team consists heavily of former international students and provides students with personal financial education and career support to prepare for life after school.

MPOWER was named one of the best places to work, one of the best tech workplaces for diversity, and one of American Banker’s top fintech firms to work for four years in a row. MPOWER is backed by Tilden Park Capital Management, King Street Capital Management, ETS Strategic Capital, Drakes Landing Associates, Pennington Alternative Income Management, Zephyr Peacock, Breega, Potencia Ventures, Goal Solutions, Gray Matters Capital, Cometa, AI8, DreamIt, 1776, Village Capital, Fresco, K Street, and University Ventures.

Contacts

Kelly Ferraro



Kelly@rivernorthagency.com