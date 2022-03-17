Home Business Wire MPEG LA Expands AVC License to Include Complete MVC Coverage
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AVC–MPEG LA, LLC has announced that effective March 16, 2022, its AVC Patent Portfolio License (“AVC License”) has been expanded to provide coverage for the entire Multiview Video Coding (“MVC”) portion of the AVC specifications, including the MVC profiles covered by MPEG LA’s MVC License.

Although coverage has been expanded, the AVC License royalty rates and annual caps remain unchanged.

MPEG LA, LLC

MPEG LA is the world’s leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms. Starting in the 1990s, it pioneered the modern-day patent pool helping to produce the most widely used standards in consumer electronics history and is expanding access to other groundbreaking technologies. MPEG LA has operated licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of more than 25,000 patents in 94 countries with more than 280 patent holders and some 7,300 licensees. More than 2,000 licensees enjoy the worldwide one-stop coverage of MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License under essential patents owned by 41 patent holders. By assisting users with implementation of their technology choices, MPEG LA offers licensing solutions that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. For more information, go to www.mpegla.com.

