Moxion Hires Top SaaS Sales Specialists to Accelerate Next Phase of Strategic Growth.

Moxion powers up further with two industry pros joining the sales team.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moxion announced today the arrival of new Sales Directors, Stephen Goldsmith and Steve Marshall. They join the company at a time of unprecedented growth for the Moxion business.

Stephen Goldsmith is a creatively-led yet pragmatic sales and marketing executive immersed in the media & entertainment vertical. Like many of the Moxion team, he began his career on the production side before transitioning to the vendor side of the industry.

He has deep and rich experience in the sector, notably as the person instrumental in introducing Avid to Hollywood. He has worked in senior positions for companies like Lightworks and Exanet (now part of Dell), prior to his last placement with UK consultancy Three Media as Global Head of Marketing & Business Development.

Stephen’s expertise in SaaS and his passion for the technology is focused on assisting content creators to achieve their creative vision. He’s a member of many key organisations including the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, HPA and American Cinema Editors.

Joining him is Steve Marshall, who comes to Moxion from Atlas Digital where he was Senior Sales Executive for Technology & Solutions. Prior to that he was with Media Distributors in Studio City and Creative Media Partners in Burbank.

Steve has more than 15 years’ experience in SaaS, starting out his career in the Apple environment. Throughout his professional journey, Steve has gathered in-depth knowledge of the digital pipeline, including playing a key role in the design and engineering of complex, post-production systems. This has resulted in a strong focus on developing and delivering customised technology solutions, which chimes perfectly with the flexibility of the Moxion platform to grow with our customers’ needs.

Both our new Sales Directors relish bringing the latest SaaS and cloud technologies to the entertainment industry, making them the perfect fit for helping create the future of filmmaking with Moxion.

