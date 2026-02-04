Moxe Named Best in KLAS for Payer-Provider Data Exchange

Trusted by both payers and providers, Moxe’s EHR-agnostic framework sets the new industry standard for clinical data exchange.

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moxe Health, the leading EHR-agnostic partner for clinical data exchange, has been awarded the inaugural 2026 Best in KLAS award for Payer-Provider Data Exchange by KLAS Research. This recognition validates Moxe’s commitment to building a trusted, interoperable solution that serves the unique needs of both health plans and health systems.

"This award is a reflection of the trust our partners place in us," said Dan Wilson, Founder of Moxe Health. "Since the inception of our business, we’ve worked to build a network that is rooted in trust and backed by clinical expertise. Our mission is to not just move data—but to move the industry forward. Being named Best in KLAS proves that our EHR-agnostic approach is the standard for secure, accurate, and scalable exchange."

The Payer-Provider Data Exchange category evaluates vendors on their ability to improve collaboration and reduce administrative friction. Moxe’s top ranking highlights its excellence in:

Neutrality: A truly EHR-agnostic platform.

A truly EHR-agnostic platform. Accuracy: Delivering clinical data that both sides can trust.

Delivering clinical data that both sides can trust. Efficiency: Automating workflows to save time and reduce costs.

“The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year. With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come,” shared Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research.

To determine this year’s winners, KLAS conducted surveys and evaluated vendors based on culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. Among the reasons customers agreed Moxe was Best in KLAS was that they avoid charging for every little thing and consistently provide a high quality of support. As one Manager interviewed by KLAS Research in May 2025 shared, “The support from Moxe is outstanding. The [team] is very responsive, transparent, and willing to help and support us if we have needs or questions.”

The Best in KLAS designation is more than an award; it is a reflection of the deep-seated trust partners place in the Moxe framework. Moxe ensures that the right data is shared with only approved requestors for authorized use cases. Every time.

Visit klasresearch.com to learn more about Moxe’s award as the 2026 Best in KLAS winner.

About Moxe

Moxe connects the healthcare ecosystem with high quality, meaningful clinical data across our trusted network. As the leading EHR-neutral interoperability solution, Moxe improves collaboration by simplifying the way providers securely share data and enabling payers to acquire the data they need, when and how they need it. Moxe’s API-first approach streamlines the acquisition, management, and delivery of precise data to support payment and operations use cases. www.moxehealth.com

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media contact:

Meghan Brennan, Director of Marketing

mbrennan@moxehealth.com

401-368-1211