Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase Investor Conference

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced Joe Delgado, executive vice president, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Investor Conference, taking place on May 3 -5, 2022.

Presentation Date: Wednesday May 4, 2022

Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. PT

Live Access: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45082

1:1 Meetings: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Please sign up for one-on-ones through the Planet MicroCap Showcase conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

