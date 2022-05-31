Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) to Present at LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference

Home Business Wire Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) to Present at LD Micro Invitational XII Investor...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced Joe Delgado, executive vice president, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the LD Micro Invitational XII, taking place on June 7-9, 2022.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Access: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

1:1 Meetings: Tuesday/Wednesday, June 7/8, 2022

Please sign up for one-on-ones through the LD Micro conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

