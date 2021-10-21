Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) Receives Award for New Crystal City Virginia Alamo Drafthouse Location

Marks the 5th Alamo Drafthouse location award from this ownership group and 39th overall Alamo Drafthouse equipped by MiT

New Alamo Theater Currently Scheduled to Open in Summer 2022

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced it has won an award to provide equipment and furnishings for the new Alamo Crystal City location in Crystal City, VA.

“We are extremely happy to continue our strong relationship with co-owners Anthony Coco and Joseph Edwards,” said Jerry Van de Rydt, senior vice president of furniture, fixtures and equipment (FFE) sales for MiT. “We pride ourselves on providing the latest technology solutions and highest levels of service, and this follow-on award demonstrates the strength of our partnership with the ownership group.”

Set to be located at 1660 Crystal Drive, the 9-screen, 50,000-square-foot Alamo Drafthouse will be the 39th location equipped by MiT. The site includes a 65-foot-wide Alamo Big Show PLF screen equipped with a Dolby Atmos immersive sound system. All screens will be equipped with high-efficiency and high-performance 4k RGB laser projectors along with MiTs energy management IS-20D and IS-30 products.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

About Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is a high-end American dine-in cinema chain founded in 1997 in Austin, Texas, that is famous for serving dinner and drinks during the movies. The Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas provides a unique combination of theatre and restaurant, showing first-run & independent films and special programming events with an extensive menu made from scratch in a state-of-the-art culinary kitchen. Customers order all food and drinks from servers who quietly attend to them throughout the movie. Customers are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the pre-show entertainment. Instead of a barrage of advertising, a pre-show of rare (and often hilarious) clips are shown that change on a regular basis, often tailored specifically to the feature film.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including, but not limited to, the timing of the opening of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema location. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including the timing of the opening of the new theater, potential project delays or cancellations and those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:



Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.



Managing Director



Hayden IR



(346) 396-8696



brian@haydenir.com