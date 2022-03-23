Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) Congratulates Metropolitan Theatres on the Opening of Outlets at San Clemente Cinema Location

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema technology company, today congratulated customer Metropolitan Theatres on the opening of its latest 10-screen location at Outlets at San Clemente in San Clemente, California.

“Congratulations to Metropolitan Theatres with the opening of the impressive MetroLux 10 with IMAX at San Clemente,” said Frank Tees, vice president of technical sales support at MiT and president, International Cinema Technology Association. “We worked closely with the team at Metropolitan to ensure the theatre blended an elegant cinema design with the latest technology to ensure a premium viewer experience.”

The location features state-of-the-art technology ranging from 4K RGB laser projectors to a full complement of MiT proprietary products, including S5 Bases, IMC2e Automations, ALF Lighting, IS-20D and IS-30 power management products, all proudly made in the USA. MiT also managed the installation of all equipment and screens at this new location.

“I am happy we expanded our partnership with MiT to our new San Clemente location,” stated Dale Davison, senior vice president, operations and development at Metropolitan Theatres. “This is the second new construction project where we have relied on MiT to provide a complete turnkey solution of projection, sound, screens, installation, and commissioning that were both on time and on budget. Thanks to MiT, our San Clemente patrons have a new state-of-the-art location to enjoy blockbuster titles such as the recent packed-house opening weekend for ‘The Batman.’

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. Based in Fountain Valley California, our 28,000 sq. ft. facility is home to our corporate offices, engineering & manufacturing, distribution, integration, and service and support divisions. Our strategic location is augmented by a global network of service partners & OEM manufacturers. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

METROPOLITAN THEATRES, a fourth-generation family-owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 17 theatres and 94 screens in California, Colorado, Idaho and Utah. Metropolitan is focused on achieving its next-generation growth plan through new development, theatre acquisitions, and providing theatre management services. For more information, please visit www.metrotheatres.com.

