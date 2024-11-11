Moving iMage Technologies First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ #entertainment–Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will host a conference call discussing financial and operational results for its first quarter fiscal 2025 ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018



Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471



Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.



Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1697703&tp_key=fc786ab55c

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671



Replay Expiration: November 28, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET



Access ID: 13750141



Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services for the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, with expanding ventures into live entertainment venues and Esports. We design and manufacture a wide range of proprietary products in-house, including developing potentially disruptive SaaS and subscription-based solutions. Committed to excellence and innovation, Moving iMage Technologies aims to revolutionize the out of home entertainment experience with cutting-edge technology and superior service. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

