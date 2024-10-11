Moveworks Recognized as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management

Evaluation based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moveworks, the leading generative AI copilot for employee support, today announced it has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management, named in the Challengers quadrant.





The Moveworks Copilot allows employees to interact with their enterprise systems in a simple, streamlined way by delivering a conversational interface as its main user interface (UI). Its agentic architecture can interpret user context, then plan and adapt on the fly to deliver true outcomes through an autonomous, extensible Copilot. Moveworks’ service management solutions drive better efficiency, boost productivity, and enhance overall employee satisfaction throughout the organization.

“Businesses today are saturated by too many tools that make it difficult for employees to find the information they need fast,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. “Our enterprise Copilot removes that friction by unifying all of the systems within an enterprise to create one central place where employees can access insights across all applications. We believe this recognition from Gartner underscores our mission of delivering productivity to our customers through automation that actually helps.”

Moveworks also recently launched a first-of-its-kind automation engine, Agentic Automation, to empower developers to break through the limitations of traditional automation platforms. Agentic Automation equips developers with a powerful tool that enables the creation of AI agents that can interpret human language and execute automations on the user’s behalf — without needing external integration platforms.

For more information on the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management, 2024 report, visit link here.

