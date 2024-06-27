Moveworks Named a Finalist in the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Leading enterprise copilot highlighted as a top app and solution for Microsoft Teams

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moveworks, the leading generative AI copilot for employee support, today announced its recognition as a finalist in the Microsoft Teams Apps & Solutions category of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.





“Our joint customers have been able to access Moveworks’ conversational interface via Microsoft Teams for the past four years, and over that time we’ve seen a fundamental change in how people get help at work,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO and co-founder of Moveworks. “This recognition illustrates Moveworks’ unique value, and highlights the importance of helping employees answer questions and automate tasks in their natural workflow with minimal disruption. Our collaboration with Microsoft has only continued to grow, providing customers with the stability, security, and privacy they deserve. We look forward to continuing to work with Microsoft in bringing the power of generative AI to digital work and collaboration.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Moveworks was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in apps & solutions for Microsoft Teams.

The Moveworks Copilot is a generative AI layer that connects to work apps and services in order to help employees solve problems more quickly and easily. In tandem with its proprietary LLM, MoveLM, the Moveworks Copilot is powered by industry leading LLMs – including those from Azure OpenAI. Employees can tap Moveworks to search for information, take action, and automate tasks across all business systems with natural language — all from within Microsoft Teams.

In April, Moveworks and Microsoft announced a multi-year partnership – a pivotal step in standardizing Moveworks’ AI and ML platform on Azure. This collaboration makes it easier for shared customers to purchase and deploy Moveworks’ transformative generative AI solutions within their existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) — extending the power of Microsoft Teams throughout their organization.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, a digital event July 10-11. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the universal AI copilot for search and automation across all your business applications. We give employees one place to go to find information and get support while reducing costs for your business. The Moveworks Copilot is powered by an industry-leading Reasoning Engine that uses a combination of public and proprietary language models to understand employee queries, then build and execute multi-step plans that achieve them. The world’s most innovative brands like Databricks, Broadcom, Hearst, and Palo Alto Networks trust Moveworks to eliminate repetitive support issues, deliver instant knowledge, and empower employees to work faster across applications.

For more information, visit: Moveworks.com.

Contacts

Jessica Shapow, Account Director



Email: moveworks@methodcommunications.com

Web: Moveworks.com/contact