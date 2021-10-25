Movandi Unveils Next-generation 60 GHz mmWave Chipset for Wireless Backhaul, 5G NR-Unlicensed, and Fixed Wireless Access

New MV6055 60 GHz Chipset and Antenna to Expand Movandi’s Addressable Markets and Applications

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Movandi, a leader in 5G mmWave RF technologies and products, today announced the availability of MV6055 chipset samples for various 60 GHz market applications. Movandi’s MV6055 chipset covers the entire unlicensed band between 57–71 GHz. The MV6055 integrates a dual-polarized, 16-channel beamformer with up and down converters in a single package and is paired with MV3504 synthesizer and antennas to form a full radio solution. The modular and scalable architecture allows for multiple MV6055 beamformers to be combined to achieve higher Effective Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP) to cover line-of-sight distances up to 2 km.

The MV6055 is designed to unlock the potential of 60 GHz unlicensed band for wireless backhaul, 5G NR-U, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Wi-Fi at 60 GHz (WiGig) applications. Movandi’s new 60 GHz mmWave solution will enable operators to deliver “fiber-like speeds” at a fraction of the cost of deploying new fiber. The MV6055 joins the Movandi family of chipsets supporting all major licensed and unlicensed mmWave frequency bands.

“As a 5G mmWave pioneer, Movandi has invested heavily in 60 GHz R&D to enable distributed wireless mesh networking,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and founder of Movandi. “The introduction of our 60 GHz chipset that fully supports all licensed and unlicensed mmWave frequency bands is a game-changer—and further advances our efforts to empower 5G operators with a cost-effective way to deliver fiber-like speeds in rural, suburban and dense urban communities.”

Movandi MV6055 Key Features:

Covers the entire 57-71 GHz band including high channels with lower oxygen absorption rate

Supports dual polarization/dual stream in a single chip

Fully integrated, 16 T/R front-ends, and dual polarized up/down converters in a single chip

High Power Amplifier output enabling increased EIRP even for higher order modulation signals

Excellent phase noise when paired with MV3504 synthesizer, exceeding requirements for 64QAM+

Supports external LO for phase synchronization across multiple MV6055s in a tiled architecture

Excellent EVM floor of <-30dB across the entire band of 57-71 GHz

Compliant with 802.11ad/ay, Point-to-Point FDD Backhaul, and 5G NR-U

Support for 5G NR-U features including OFDMA and fast beamforming, TDD switching and AGC

Availability

The Movandi MV6055 chipset is currently sampling to select customers, demonstrations in Q1 2022 and mass production in Q2 2022.

About Movandi

Movandi is a 5G millimeter-wave solutions company focused on the design and development of deep semiconductor technology powering 5G and beyond, interconnecting our world and enabling AI applications across multiple industries. The company was founded by former Broadcom innovators who are RF and SoC world-recognized pioneers and visionaries, whose innovations have shaped and transformed wireless in the last few decades. Having pioneered wireless RF systems, Movandi is solving real-world 5G millimeter-wave deployments with unmatched differentiation and high-performance core 5G technology in RF, IP and unique engineering methodology that enables service providers and industry partners to launch indoor, outdoor and mobile enhanced 5G millimeter-wave services at 50% lower costs. For more information, go to movandi.com or follow us on Linkedin or Twitter.

