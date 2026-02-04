Mouser Sponsors Engineers Week to Spark Curiosity and Creativity

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, proudly announces its continued sponsorship of Engineers Week (EWeek) at the Fort Worth (Texas) Museum of Science and History, featuring three days of fun and engaging activities. For over a decade, Mouser has been a major sponsor of this important annual event designed to increase public awareness and appreciation of engineers and their work. By working together to develop new technologies, products, and opportunities, engineers create new possibilities that make the world better.

This year's EWeek, occurring at the museum February 12 – 14, centers on the theme of "Transform Your Future - Engineering with Recycling." Mouser will present several engineering displays at the Mouser exhibit in the front lobby in the main corridor area. Guests will be able to play a number of fun, interactive games that bring to light the world of LEDs, sensors, robotics, and more, while learning how engineering is integrated into everyday life.

During EWeek, Mouser aspires to spark the imagination of future design engineers while demonstrating some of the latest technologies affecting the world of tomorrow. Attendees can also learn more about how Mouser helps engineers design products that create the future by delivering the electronic components and highly educational resources they need, such as the ongoing Empowering Innovation Together™ series, eBooks, Methods journals, and technical resource pages, including engineering education.

"This year's EWeek theme fits well with Mouser's goal to empower innovation, from being a technical resource for design engineers to fostering young people's imaginations," said Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Mouser's sponsorship and hands-on learning activities at EWeek allow us to meet the future innovators, inventors, and scientists who will create what's next in technology."

All Engineers Week activities are included with paid admission to the Museum of Science and History, located in Fort Worth's Cultural District. To learn more about the exciting EWeek activities, visit https://eng.info.mouser.com/engineersweek-2026/.

To learn about Mouser's educational sales, visit https://www.mouser.com/educationalsales/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com