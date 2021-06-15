Mouser Receives Top High Service Distribution Honors from Vishay

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, has been named the 2020 Americas Passives High Service Distributor of the Year by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of a wide range of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components. Mouser received the top award for its new product introduction support, customer acquisition, and increased part count into the design market.





“We want to thank our valued partner Vishay for this recognition, which is a testament to our strong distribution partnership,” said Andy Kerr, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser. “Our customers depend on Vishay’s innovative components for their designs, and we look forward to much continued success and growth.”

“Vishay is excited to present the Mouser team with this specialty award for outstanding performance in 2020,” said Robert Kirch, Vice President of Global Distribution Sales at Vishay. “We thank their entire Mouser Americas team for their dedication and hard work, especially during a very challenging year for all of us.”

This is the second consecutive year for Mouser to receive this specialty passives Distributor of the Year (DOY) award. Over the last decade, Mouser has received a long list of awards from Vishay, including 2019 Americas’ DOY, 2018 Catalog DOY and 2018 Semiconductor Catalog DOY, as well as 2017 Semiconductor Catalog DOY and 2015 North American Catalog DOY. Mouser’s Europe team has received the e-Commerce DOY for Europe award 2013 through 2016 and in 2018.

Vishay manufactures a wide range of discrete semiconductors, including diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics, in addition to passive electronic components such as resistors, inductors and capacitors. To learn more about Vishay products available at Mouser Electronics, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/vishay/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH).

