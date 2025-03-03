Mouser Now Shipping New Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 for AI and Embedded Applications

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is now shipping the new Compute Module 5 (CM5) from Raspberry Pi. The Compute Module 5 is an enhanced system-on-module (SoM) that directly addresses industrial requirements while maintaining mechanical compatibility with its predecessor. It adds improved capabilities for AI, machine vision, industrial automation, smart homes, healthcare monitoring and other embedded applications.

The Raspberry Pi CM5, available from Mouser, features a BCM2712 quad-core Cortex® -A76 (Arm® v8) 64-bit system-on-chip (SoC) with a VideoCore VII GPU and support for OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.3., dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output. Plus, there's an optional onboard dual-band Wi-Fi® module based on the Cypress CYW43455 (which supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless), Bluetooth® 5.0 and BLE, and two USB 3.0 interfaces supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation. These modules also support two 4-lane MIPI interfaces, where each MIPI interface can either be DSI (Display) or CSI (Camera).

The Raspberry Pi CM5 is available with multiple eMMC storage densities (from 0GB (Lite) to 64GB), DRAM densities (2GB, 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB), and wireless and non-wireless variants. The Compute Module 5 features a 4kp60 HEVC decoder, Gigabit Ethernet PHY supporting IEEE 1588, and a USB 2.0 port (high speed). The modules include a single 5V PSU input that supports USB PD for up to 5A at 5V.

Mouser also stocks the Raspberry Pi CM5 Development Kit, which includes a Compute Module 5, CM5 IO board, CM5 metal case, CM5 passive cooler, and antenna kit. This kit also comes with a standard HDMI cable, USB-A to USB-C™ cable, and a 27-watt USB Type-C® PD power supply. The Compute Module 5 is available with multiple eMMC storage DRAM densities and wireless and non-wireless variants, making it ideal for a wide variety of embedded applications.

To learn more about the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, visit: https://www.mouser.com/new/raspberry-pi/raspberry-pi-compute-modules-5/.

To learn more about the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Dev Kit, visit: https://www.mouser.com/new/raspberry-pi/raspberry-pi-cm5-dev-kit/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Ltd makes computing accessible to people and businesses all over the world. Low-cost, high-quality, compact and efficient, Raspberry Pi products are used everywhere, from home computing to factory control, from retro gaming to embedded applications, and from education to enterprise. Since selling their first product in 2012, they've become the UK's bestselling computer company.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com