Mouser Named Philanthropic Partner of Senior Engineering Design Showcase

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is pleased to be a Philanthropic Partner of the 2022 ExCEllence in Senior Design (ESD) Showcase, May 19 and 20 the University of Texas at Dallas.





The ESD Showcase highlights a range of design problems that electrical and computer engineering (ECE) students tackled during their senior projects. While in college, ECE students become proficient in cutting-edge technology to help solve the broadest set of problems facing people today.

Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Internet Business, Hayne Shumate, will be the keynote speaker at the showcase at the Welcome and Kick-Off event on May 19. Shumate leads a strong team that has helped propel Mouser’s growth by constantly improving the user experience and the capabilities of the e-commerce business.

Mouser’s support for education runs deep. Founded by a high school physics instructor to meet his students’ need for components, Mouser sponsors student groups, schools and educational events at the local, regional, national and international levels. The global authorized distributor strives to be the go-to source for instructors and future engineers who need a vast selection of quality products, competitive pricing, fast and accurate delivery and exceptional service.

Mouser’s free Student Resource Center offers students a place where they can explore and engage with Mouser as they begin their journey into the field of electronic design. The page provides a wealth of news tidbits, blog posts, featured products, a STEM-focused Twitter feed, YouTube videos and other tech highlights. Complementing the Student Resource Center, Mouser’s Educational Sales page includes information on incentives for education customers, manufacturer discounts, and contests.

The first ESD Showcase took place in May 2019 with 13 universities from Texas, New Mexico and Arizona taking part. The team from University of Texas at El Paso was awarded the inaugural Best Engineering Design award. Major corporations supported student participation and judged the showcase submissions. This year’s competition is expected to draw students from nearly 20 universities.

The annual ESD Showcase is supported by University of Texas at Dallas, the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department Heads Association (ECEDHA) and the Electrical and Computer Engineering Foundation (ECEF). To learn more about the 2022 ESD Showcase, visit https://www.mouser.com/esd-showcase/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com