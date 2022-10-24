Mouser Named 2022 Qorvo Global Distributor of the Year

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is very pleased to announce it has received the 2022 Global Distributor of the Year — Pinnacle Award from Qorvo®, a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions. Chosen by Qorvo’s executive sales team, the award recognizes Mouser for its role in strengthening Qorvo’s leadership in cellular and broadband networking, the Internet of Things, and defense and aerospace applications.





“We are pleased to congratulate Mouser Electronics and express our gratitude for their hard work in supporting Qorvo’s growth throughout the world,” said Rodney Hsing, Sr. Sales Director of Major Defense Accounts and IDP Global Distribution at Qorvo. “This award recognizes the important role Mouser has played as our lead internet channel partner, helping us to grow market share in key technology areas, ensuring that all engineers have access to our exceptional connectivity and power devices.”

“We are truly grateful for our ongoing partnership with Qorvo, and we are honored to receive the Global Distributor of the Year award for the second time,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “This award reflects the committed efforts of our team in efficiently promoting and distributing Qorvo’s solutions to our global customer base.”

Mouser was previously named Global Distributor of the Year by Qorvo in 2018. Together, Mouser and Qorvo deliver a range of solutions for next-generation applications, including 5G, Wi-Fi, ultra-wideband technology, and power management.

Mouser stocks a broad range of Qorvo products, including RF power amplifiers, filters, and application controllers, suitable for a wide variety of cellular infrastructure, satellite, and cable TV (CATV) applications. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/qorvo/.

