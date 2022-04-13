Mouser Empowers Next Generation of Engineers Through FIRST Robotics Competition Sponsorship

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, proudly announces its exclusive sponsorship of the Hall of Fame at the FIRST® Robotics Competition Championship, April 20–23 in Houston. The Hall of Fame showcases the previous winners of the FIRST Robotics Competition Chairman’s Award, which recognizes that year’s team that represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the purpose and goals of FIRST. Mouser will also sponsor the FIRST Robotics Competition pits, where the teams set up camp to work on their robots during the competition.





Earlier this month, Mouser was a major presenting co-sponsor of the FIRST in Texas/UIL State Robotics Championships. Mouser also supports FIRST teams in its community, providing grants for local high school teams.

“Education has been a key facet of Mouser’s mission since our founding,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We are very excited to once again sponsor the FIRST Robotics Competition, which we have proudly supported for years. The organization gives students around the world a platform for innovation, a chance to learn valuable engineering skills, and an opportunity to build character and self-esteem.”

Since 2014, Mouser has been a major supporter of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a leading student-serving nonprofit advancing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Mouser sponsors FIRST virtual and live competitions at the local, regional, state, and international levels. Joining Mouser in the sponsorship is valued manufacturer partner Analog Devices, Inc.

Each FIRST Robotics Competition team receives access to a Kit of Parts system — including motors, batteries, a control system, a PC and a mix of automation components — with limited instructions. In a set amount of time, teams transform these various parts into working robots designed to perform specific tasks.

To learn more about how Mouser supports FIRST, visit https://www.mouser.com/first/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

