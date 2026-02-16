Mouser Electronics to Highlight Latest Semiconductors and Technologies for Engineers at DesignCon 2026

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, invites electronic design engineers to visit its exhibit at DesignCon 2026, February 24 – 26, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

Mouser representatives will be at Booth 1139 in the exhibit hall to present the newest and widest selection of semiconductors and technologies from its vast line card of over 1,200 manufacturers. DesignCon is Silicon Valley's annual technical conference and exhibition for electronic design engineers worldwide. The yearly event features technical presentations, tutorials, industry panels, application demonstrations, and more.

"DesignCon is a fantastic opportunity for Mouser to meet our design engineer customers and talk about solutions our over 1,200-plus manufacturer brands can provide for them," said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Mouser Electronics. "We are also excited to discuss the many technical resources that Mouser offers through our industry-leading website."

Visitors to the Mouser booth can learn more about how Mouser provides insights into application and prototype development through their informative eBooks and technical resource hub, and attendees can sign up for Mouser's newsletters and new product emails, which provide exclusive technical information to support projects and help achieve a speed-to-market advantage. Visitors can also play Mouser's Spin to Win game for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Also on display will be new products from Mouser's valued manufacturer partners, including Amphenol, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Hirose, Microchip Technology, Molex, NXP Semiconductors, Omron, Renesas Electronics, Samtec, STMicroelectronics, TDK – Lambda, and TE Connectivity.

Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and shape the future of electronics. To learn more, visit https://eng.info.mouser.com/designcon-2026/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

