Mouser Electronics Surveys RF & Wireless Applications in Latest Empowering Innovation Together Episode

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Mouser Electronics Inc. today releases the sixth installment of the 2021 award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ program. The latest installment investigates emerging trends and applications that use radio frequency (RF) and wireless technologies, offering engaging content, including a blog and an infographic, as well as a new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast hosted by Mouser’s Director of Technical Content, Raymond Yin. To listen to the new episode, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/rf-wireless#podcast-rf.





“With the emergence of 5G, the industry has seen more need for smart, connected, wireless and RF products, making it necessary for innovators, designers and buyers to fully understand the scope and capabilities of these new, advanced technologies,” states Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “We are excited to present this timely topic and hope that the technical content is useful and beneficial to our customers and subscribers.”

In the latest podcast episode, Yin and Jason Tollefson, Worldwide Wireless Marketing Manager for Microchip Technology, delve into the differences between LoRa and LoRaWAN and discuss LoRa network components, which are key to the development of leading-edge industrial applications, smart cities, environmental monitoring and more. The podcast is also available on Alexa, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify and Mouser’s YouTube channel.

The 2021 EIT series includes four byte-sized videos, Then, Now and Next, as well as articles, blogs, infographics and other content, with conversations led by Mouser thought leaders and other experts. The program highlights new products and unlocks the necessary technical developments to stay up-to-date with what’s happening in the market. The seventh and final tech topic in the 2021 program will explore the latest news in industrial automation technologies.

The RF and wireless edition of the 2021 Empowering Innovation Together program is sponsored by Mouser’s valued manufacturers Advantech, Microchip Technology, and Murata.

Established in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry’s most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.

