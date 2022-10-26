Mouser Electronics Sponsors MATHCOUNTS Program, Investing in Future Generations of Tech Leaders

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, proudly announces its sponsorship of MATHCOUNTS, an engaging math program for middle schoolers. With nearly 90,000 students from 5,000 schools around the United States, MATHCOUNTS challenges students to learn, discover and solve mathematical challenges through live competitions at the school, chapter, state and national levels.





“Since Mouser’s founding almost 60 years ago, we have strived to encourages curiosity and education in young people,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing. “By sponsoring programs like MATHCOUNTS, we hope to plant the seeds that will give us tomorrow’s innovators and their future technological wonders.”

Starting in the Fall, more than 25 schools comprised of approximately 800 students from the Dallas-Fort Worth area are competing in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series, The National Math Club and Math Video Challenge. Middle schoolers (grades 6–8) receive rigorous math problems to help expand their academic and career opportunities in the future — inspiring students to believe in their own abilities while building self-confidence.

Mouser’s commitment to education runs deep. For many years, the global authorized distributor has been a major sponsor of FIRST® Robotics at the local, state and international levels by supporting the robot-building competitions and local teams. Mouser is also a proud sponsor of the Shine Runners Racing Company from the Ben Barber Innovation Academy, a student group that builds and races solar-powered cars in Mouser’s hometown of Mansfield, Texas. Additionally, Mouser support local teachers and students with technology grants to enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. For more information on Mouser’s Educational Sales, go to https://www.mouser.com/educationalsales/.

To learn more about how Mouser supports MATHCOUNTS, visit https://www.mouser.com/mathcounts/.

For the latest Mouser news, go to https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

