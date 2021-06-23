Mouser Electronics Recognizes 2021 Best-in-Class Award Winners

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestInClass—Mouser Electronics congratulates the 2021 winners of its annual Mouser Best-in-Class Awards. The annual awards selection, now in its 26th year, recognizes the outstanding individuals from Mouser’s manufacturer partners who best supported the global distributor’s marketing programs and new product introduction (NPI) launches by demonstrating exemplary teamwork and top performance.





“Each year, we select our Best-in-Class Award winners from hundreds of business colleagues. Today, we are excited to recognize these 10 extraordinary individuals,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products. “We want to thank all of these dedicated professionals. You have played a key role in helping us serve our customers with both your newest products, as well as the largest breadth of product in your channel. Thank you and congratulations!”

Winners of the Mouser Best-in-Class Award are selected using five main criteria: Strategically partnering with the Mouser team; promoting product lines and working together on new product launches; finding creative solutions to grow market share mutually for both companies; maximizing Mouser’s unique value proposition within their own businesses; and championing Mouser within their organizations.

2021 Mouser Best-in-Class Award Winners:

This year, Mouser also recognized the individual who has achieved the President’s Award honors. The President’s Award celebrates the exemplary individuals from Mouser’s supplier partners who have won the Best-in-Class Award five or more times, demonstrating consistent top performance. This year’s Wall of Fame and President’s Award Winner is Tammy Stine of TE Connectivity.

“The President’s Award is one of the highest and rarest recognitions that Mouser gives to colleagues at our manufacturer partners. It represents our profound respect and appreciation for exceptional teamwork,” said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “The TE–Mouser relationship has benefited greatly with Tammy’s guidance, and all of Mouser joins me in congratulating her on this well-deserved President’s Award.”

To learn more about the awards and recipients, visit https://www.mouser.com/bestinclass/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

