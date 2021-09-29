Mouser Electronics Recognized by Top Electronic Component Manufacturers for Distribution Excellence

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is pleased to announce that it has received 19 top business awards from its manufacturer partners for best-in-class distribution performance during 2020 and 2021.





Manufacturers gave a variety of reasons for the awards, including best-in-class global logistics, digital excellence, double-digit sales growth, fastest new product introductions (NPIs), commitment to teamwork, investment in inventory, breadth of inventory, successful marketing campaigns, customer growth, and expanding footprint.

“We are greatly appreciative of our manufacturer partners for recognizing Mouser’s mission of delivering the newest technologies and providing exemplary customer service,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “These awards represent the exceptional teamwork and drive we share with these valued manufacturer partners.”

Performance awards for excellence in 2020 and 2021 include:

TE Connectivity — 2020 Global High Service Distributor of the Year

Vishay Intertechnology — 2020 Americas Passives High Service Distributor of the Year

Molex — 2020 Global E-Catalog Distributor of the Year (DOY); Americas E-Catalog DOY; Europe E-Catalog DOY; and APAC E-Catalog DOY

Amphenol — 2020 High Service Digital Performance

TDK Europe — 2020 High Service Distributor – Gold

Littelfuse — 2020 Global High Service Distributor of the Year

Omron Electronic Components — 2020 E-Catalog Distributor of the Year

Digi — 2020 New Product Introduction (NPI) Partner of the Year

Abracon — 2020 Americas Executive Partnership Award: Ben Venator

RECOM — 2020 Catalog Distributor of the Year

Neutrik — Outstanding Performance Award for 2020

Eaton — 2020 Partnership Award

Ohmite — 2020 Channel Partner of the Year

Smiths Interconnect — 2020 Distributor of the Year

Epson — Outstanding Partnership Award

Heyco — Global Distributor of the Year

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

