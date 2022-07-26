Mouser Electronics Receives Fourth Consecutive APAC e-Catalogue Distributor of the Year Award from Molex

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, proudly announces that it has received the prestigious APS e-Catalogue Distributor of the Year award from Molex. Mouser received the award in recognition of increased customer count and fastest point-of-sale (POS) growth across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region in 2021. Mouser previously won the award for performance in 2020, 2019, and 2018.





Molex honors its distributors’ performance and collaboration with Molex in the areas of business performance, inventory management, and operational excellence that support the engineering needs of customers. Earlier this year, Mouser received Molex’s Americas e-Catalog Distributor of the Year award for the third consecutive year.

“I am happy to present the Mouser APAC team with this award for the fourth-straight year,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution for Molex. “High-service distribution is a central part of our business strategy, and Mouser’s best-in-class performance and service sets them apart. Congratulations to Mouser Electronics on this well-deserved award.”

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious award from Molex,” said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development for Mouser APAC. “We greatly value our partnership and will continue to fulfill customers’ needs through best-in-class service, innovation and collaboration. We look forward to continued success in years to come.”

Earlier this year, Mouser won the Americas e-Catalog Distributor of the Year award for 2021. Previously, Mouser received the award for 2020 and 2019, as well as the Molex Global e‑Catalog Distributor of the Year award for 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014, and 2013, and the European e-Catalog Distributor of the Year award for 2020–2018. Molex also honored Kristina Cole, Corporate Supplier Manager at Mouser, with the Molex MVP Award for 2020.

Mouser provides design engineers with access to over 31,000 Molex products in stock and ready for shipment. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/molex/. For a comprehensive archive of technical articles, infographics, videos and more from Molex, go to https://molex.mouser.com/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.

