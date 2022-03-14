Mouser Electronics Presents New Resource Site Dedicated to the Needs of Purchasing Professionals

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#buyers—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, has created a new resource site that offers valuable information curated specifically for electronics purchasing professionals. The new Purchasing Resource Library features dozens of articles and videos empowering buyers with the insights needed to make informed purchasing decisions. Purchasing professionals can access the Purchasing Resource Library by visiting https://resources.mouser.com/purchasing-resource-library.





The Purchasing Resource Library contains instructional videos, developed in partnership with leading manufacturers, dedicated to some of the most important components in electronics design. These include a video created with Coilcraft that explains inductors and inductance and a video from Analog Devices and Mouser that defines analog-to-digital converters (ADCs). The library also features several articles that address trending topics, such as vehicle charging infrastructure, chip shortages, and supply chain challenges.

Mouser’s Purchasing Resource Library also helps buyers choose the most suitable products for their design and engineering needs. The site offers convenient links to the distributor’s many services and tools, including the FORTE intelligent BOM tool, Price and Availability Assistant, and API hub. Mouser Electronics is a one-stop shop for semiconductors and electronic components, making it easier than ever for buyers to find and purchase the tools they need to build innovative new devices.

To learn more about Mouser’s exclusive Purchasing Resource Library, visit https://resources.mouser.com/purchasing-resource-library.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.

