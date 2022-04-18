Mouser Electronics Named onsemi Global High Service Distributor of the Year

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, has been named the 2021 Global High Service Distributor by onsemi, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges, creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. This is the third year that Mouser has received this top award. onsemi cited Mouser’s high service distribution sales growth, market share growth, and high scores on overall process excellence.





“The support of our worldwide distribution partners is essential to the success of our company as we continue to increase revenue, profit margins and market penetration,” said Jeff Thomson, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales for onsemi. “Mouser grew product sales, generated significant new business, and effectively supported customer needs while demonstrating our company initiative of operational excellence. We thank them for their contributions in 2021.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition from onsemi, one of our valued partners and a leader in the industry,” said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Electronics’ Vice President of Supplier Management, Semiconductors. “Mouser works to provide exceptional service to customers as well as our manufacturer partners, and it is gratifying to be acknowledged for our efforts.”

Mouser offers onsemi’s broad portfolio of energy-efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, system-on-chip (SoC), and custom devices to help customers efficiently solve their design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace, and defense applications.

For more information about onsemi products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/onsemi/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

