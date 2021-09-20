Mouser Electronics Named Molex Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

Mouser Sweeps Awards with Americas, Asia, Europe, and MVP Honors

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectors—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, today announces that it has been named the 2020 Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year by Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator. This is the second consecutive year — and fifth year overall — that Mouser has received this prestigious distribution award. Molex also honored Kristina Cole, Corporate Supplier Manager at Mouser, with the Molex MVP Award.





Mouser received the Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year award for helping Molex achieve outstanding financial growth in e‑catalog sales, as well as for driving significant customer growth for Molex worldwide.

“For the second year in a row, Mouser has excelled in customer service, sales, and product breadth, playing a key role in our success,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution at Molex. “Congratulations to all of the worldwide teams at Mouser on this well-deserved award.”

“We are thrilled and greatly appreciative to Molex for these awards, which recognize our teams’ top-tier efforts,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “Mouser strives to be the distributor with the widest selection of Molex products, and we’re proud of our continuing collaboration.”

Earlier this year, Molex honored Mouser with the Americas e-Catalog Distributor of the Year, APS e-Catalog Distributor of the Year, and European e-Catalog Distributor of the Year awards. Mouser previously earned the Global e‑Catalog Distributor of the Year award in 2019, 2015, 2014, and 2013, the European and APS e-Catalog Distributor of the Year awards in 2019 and 2018, and the Americas e-Catalog Distributor of the Year award in 2019.

Mouser provides design engineers with access to over 31,000 Molex products in stock and ready for shipment.

