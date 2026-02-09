Mouser Electronics Named 2025 Americas Distributor of the Year by GCT

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, has been awarded the 2025 Americas Distributor of the Year by GCT, a leading manufacturer of innovative electronic interconnect solutions. The award was recently presented to Mouser during a meeting between the two companies at Mouser Electronics Headquarters in Mansfield, Texas. GCT cited outstanding performance across revenue growth, customer expansion, and product reach.

"Mouser's dedication to supporting engineers and designers has been instrumental in helping GCT meet the needs of an ever-evolving market," said Richard Clark, Global Distribution Manager at GCT. "GCT and Mouser enjoy a strategic partnership, and we are pleased to recognize the Mouser team for their exceptional work."

"We are honored to receive this top award and thank GCT for the recognition," said Krystal Jackson, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. "GCT is a valued partner, and we look forward to many years of continued success."

GCT enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As a world leader in PCB connector and cable assembly solutions, companies worldwide trust GCT's extensive product range to enable connectivity in their designs. Mouser and GCT entered into a distribution agreement in 2021 and were previously awarded Global Distributor of the Year for 2024.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About GCT

GCT is a manufacturer of standard and custom interconnect products with established sales, product development, and manufacturing facilities worldwide. The ever-growing product offering includes USB, board-to-board, SIM/MEM card connectors, FFC connectors/cables, and a range of RF connectors and cable assemblies. GCT products can be found across a wide range of applications, including Mobile and Wireless Communication, Computers and Peripherals, Industrial, Medical, Lifestyle Electronics, Automation, Instrumentation, and Consumer Electronics.

