Mouser Electronics Examines Impact of 5G and Edge Computing on Intelligent Transportation Systems in Newest EIT Episode

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedmobility—Mouser Electronics Inc. today releases the fifth installment of the 2021 Empowering Innovation Together™ (EIT) program. The latest installment offers deeper insight into the trends surrounding intelligent transportation systems through a featured blog, infographic, video and more. The series also includes a new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast, available on the Mouser website: https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/intelligent-transportation-systems#podcast-its.





In the latest podcast episode, Raymond Yin, Mouser’s Director of Technical Content, speaks with Dr. Maxime Flament, CTO of the 5G Automotive Association, about the emergence of industry safety standards. They explore the capabilities of implementing 5G networks into transportation systems and the effects of edge computing in the automotive industry. The podcast is also available on Alexa, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify and Mouser’s YouTube channel.

“Worldwide, we’re seeing rapidly increasing needs for safe, secure and intelligent transportation systems,” states Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “With new developments enabled by technologies like 5G, ultra-wide bandgap, next-gen wireless connectivity and more, we’re in an era of smart transportation solutions that will change the industry and impact our communities, cities, travel and more.”

The 2021 EIT series includes four byte-sized videos, Then, Now and Next, as well as articles, blogs, infographics and other content, with conversations led by Mouser thought leaders and other experts. Future tech topics following intelligent transportation solutions will review the latest in product technologies such as RF and wireless. The program showcases multiple new product developments and unveils the technical developments required to stay timely with new trends in the marketplace.

The fifth installment of the 2021 EIT program is sponsored by Mouser’s valued partners Amphenol ICC, Amphenol RF, Digi International, Intel®, KEMET, Microchip Technology, Molex, STMicroelectronics, TDK and TE Connectivity.

Established in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry’s most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

