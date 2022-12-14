Mouser Electronics Announces Partnership with DS PENSKE for Formula E Season 9

Molex, TTI, KYOCERA AVX Join to Support Drivers Vandoorne and Vergne

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is proud to announce their support of the PENSKE AUTOSPORT group and the newly formed DS PENSKE Formula E team. For the upcoming ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the PENSKE AUTOSPORT group will be teaming up with French automotive brand DS Automobiles.





Mouser is partnering with the DS PENSKE team throughout the 2022–23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship racing season, in collaboration with TTI, Inc. and valued manufacturers Molex and KYOCERA AVX. Since 2015, Mouser and Molex have partnered together to sponsor Formula E racing.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this newly formed DS PENSKE Formula E team,” said Todd McAtee, Senior Vice President, Business Development for Mouser Electronics. Along with the newly formed team comes a pair of new drivers for the Mouser-backed entry. The drivers for the DS PENSKE team for Season 9 will be reigning Formula E World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne and two-time Formula E Champion Jean-Eric Vergne — creating one of the strongest teams the series has ever seen.

Coming off the back of an incredibly successful campaign of the second-generation car, which produced a pair of Drivers’ and Teams’ titles between 2019 and 2020, as well as a number of unrivaled records (10 victories, 15 pole positions and 28 podiums), the Stellantis-backed team officially revealed its DS E-TENSE FE23. The third-generation, 100% electric car, with its instantly recognizable black and gold livery, perfectly embodies the ethos of DS Automobiles and is testament to the latest technological leap.

“We are very excited to once again team up with Mouser to support DS PENSKE and promote this exciting sport and its spotlight on sustainable automotive technologies of the future,” said Mike Morton, TTI Chief Executive Officer.

“This new chapter of Formula E promises to continue the evolution of this thrilling sport and serves as a powerful showcase for its electric future,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution for Molex. “Mouser and Molex have been proud supporters since the inception of Formula E, and we wish the DS PENSKE team a safe and successful season.”

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Mouser and TTI in our partnership with the DS PENSKE Formula E racing team for another exciting season,” said Alex Schenkel, KYOCERA AVX’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

The DS E-TENSE FE23 features a number of significant changes compared to its predecessor. The Gen3 cars are the fastest-ever seen in the Formula E World Championship, with a top speed of 280 kph, while also being 60 kg lighter than the Gen2 car. Most important, however, is efficiency — with more than 40% of the energy used in a race coming from regeneration under braking.

Crucially, the DS E-TENSE FE23 is also more powerful, putting out 350 kW compared to 250 kW in the Gen2 car, and is equipped with four-wheel drive. A new front drivetrain adds an extra 250 kW to the rear, doubling the regeneration capacity to a total of 600 kW.

Racing is all about speed and endurance, and racing partnerships are an innovative way for Mouser to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies from its manufacture partners. Formula E Season 9 kicks off on January 14, 2023, with the Mexico City E-Prix. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/formula-e/.

