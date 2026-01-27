Mouser Electronics Adds Over 60 New Manufacturers to its Industry-Leading Line Card in 2025, Expanding Choices for Customers

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announces it added 63 new manufacturers to its industry-leading line card during 2025, continually expanding product choices for electronic design engineers and purchasing professionals across the globe. The distributor offers a wide selection of the most advanced products, providing designers with access to the latest technologies to help speed their time to market.

Mouser works closely with its 1,200-plus manufacturer partners to provide the fastest and easiest access to the industry's newest components. Throughout 2025, semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers relied on Mouser to successfully introduce their products into the global marketplace. Since 2020, Mouser has added over 430 new manufacturer partners to its lineup. In 2025, Mouser launched over 40,000 new part numbers.

"We are proud to offer our customers the widest selection of the latest automation technologies and electronic components from the industry’s top manufacturers," said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Electronics Senior Vice President of Products. "With more than 60 new manufacturers in 2025, and our continuing expansion into industrial automation and factory control, we are committed to being the industry's NPI leader and one-stop source for the components and development tools that our customers need."

A few of the new manufacturer partners Mouser added in 2025 include:

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

