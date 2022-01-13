Home Business Wire Mouser Electronics Adds Over 110 New Manufacturers in 2021, Further Expands Industry-Leading...
Business Wire

Mouser Electronics Adds Over 110 New Manufacturers in 2021, Further Expands Industry-Leading Line Card

di Business Wire

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronicsMouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, added a record 113 new manufacturers to its line card during 2021, greatly expanding product choices for design engineers and purchasing professionals around the world. By offering customers a wide selection of the most advanced technology, Mouser helps designers avoid costly redesigns, manufacturing delays or even the termination of a project.


Mouser works closely with its 1,200+ manufacturer partners to provide the fastest and easiest access to the industry’s newest components. Throughout 2020 and 2021, as many companies faced supply chain challenges brought on by the pandemic, semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers counted on Mouser to successfully help them introduce their products into the global marketplace.

Almost a third of the new manufacturers in 2021 were in the embedded space, a testament to Mouser’s continued focus on Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G solutions. In recent years, Mouser has strengthened both of its embedded and sensors lineups to enhance its IoT product offerings. Additionally, Mouser’s Global Distribution Center handles a massive inventory of more than 1.1 million unique SKUs for components across all product categories, including embedded, connectors, optoelectronics, passives and more.

Among the new manufacturers added by Mouser are:

  • Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution, a subsidiary of Fujitsu Semiconductor and suppliers of high-quality, highly reliable ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM) and resistive random access memory (ReRAM).
  • Hartland Controls, a Littelfuse company and supplier of components used in HVAC and other industrial applications.
  • MultiTech, a leading global supplier of IoT devices and services, including sensor, authentication, and communications solutions.
  • Weidmüller, a leading manufacturer of industrial connectivity and IoT solutions.

To see Mouser’s newest manufacturer partners, visit https://www.mouser.com/new-manufacturer/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com

Articoli correlati

Electroninks Expands Line of Particle-Free Conductive Inks With New Gold and Platinum Formulations

Business Wire Business Wire -
Broader selection of metals fuels innovation in product development and provides greater flexibility in manufacturing AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electroninks, the leader...
Continua a leggere

Emerson Announces Change of Venue for 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Business Wire Business Wire -
Meeting to be held virtually in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announces that it will...
Continua a leggere

Quanergy Announces Preliminary 2021 Q4 Revenue and Cash Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy Systems, Inc. (“Quanergy”), a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Electroninks Expands Line of Particle-Free Conductive Inks With New Gold and Platinum Formulations

Business Wire