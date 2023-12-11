Mouser Completes SOC2 Type2, ISO 27001 Stage 2, and Cyber Essentials Certifications, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Data Security

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, today announces its successful completion of its System and Organization Controls 2 Type II (SOC 2 Type II), along with also receiving ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials certification. Mouser’s customers can trust that it has the rigorous processes in place to protect the security, privacy and availability of its data, systems and products, which are 100% authorized from over 1,200 manufacturers of semiconductors and electronic components.









Following the highest data security standards, Mouser is dedicated to managing cyber security and minimizing risks through its comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS). Registration to these gold standards lets customers and manufacturers know that Mouser is fully committed to protecting their information.

“Mouser’s SOC2 Type2, ISO 27001 Stage 2, and Cyber Essentials certifications are a testament to our unwavering commitment to security and compliance,” said Raju Shah, Senior Vice President of Information Services at Mouser Electronics. “We are excited to have met and surpassed these standards, and we will continue to invest in the best practices and technologies to ensure the safety of our customers’ and manufacturers’ data.”

SOC2, ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials are a set of domestic and international standards that support the requirements for an ISMS. This framework helps organizations manage their cyber security risks and includes policies, processes, and controls designed to protect information assets from threats.

To be certified in these frameworks, Mouser had to meet all rigorous requirements laid out in the standards. This includes developing and implementing an information security policy, establishing risk management processes, identifying risks, implementing controls to mitigate risks, and more measures.

Mouser achieved these certifications through five independent assessments in 2023 and will undergo periodic reassessments to maintain these top certifications.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

