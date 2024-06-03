“MOURI Tech” Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of “Versant Systems”, Strengthening Presence in APAC Region

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition–MOURI Tech LLC, a global enterprise IT services provider, announced the acquisition of Versant Systems PTE LTD, a Singapore-based IT services company. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in MOURI Tech’s expansion strategy, as it strengthens the company’s presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and meets the growing demands of its global clientele.





Anil Yerramreddy, Global CEO of MOURI Tech, said: “We are excited to welcome Versant Systems into the MOURI Tech family. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to growth and global expansion. With Versant’s expertise in manufacturing and logistics sectors along with our diverse portfolio, we believe that we are well-positioned to provide enhanced services and solutions to our clients worldwide.”

“Joining forces with MOURI Tech opens up opportunities for Versant Systems, particularly in expanding our R&D capabilities. We are thrilled about the synergies this partnership will bring and the value it will create for our clients. Together, we will strive to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to our customer stakeholders,” said Sashidhar Bandi, CEO of Versant Systems.

The acquisition of Versant Systems not only expands MOURI Tech’s global footprint but also enables it to enhance its service capabilities and strengthen its position in the APAC region. It provides Versant Systems with access to MOURI Tech’s Centre of Excellence, enabling them to leverage best practices and innovative solutions. Additionally, this move enables both companies to benefit from cost arbitrage in the changing global market scenario, ensuring a competitive edge in the industry.

About MOURI Tech: (www.mouritech.com)

MOURI Tech is a global enterprise IT services provider established in 2005, and endeavors to offer innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to client success. Their comprehensive portfolio includes digital transformation, intelligent ERP, cloud security, and automation, striving to deliver valuable results for a wide range of industries, including Fortune 500 companies. It focuses on enabling enterprises with advanced AI solutions to become future-ready, fostering innovation and enhancing business growth.

About Versant Systems: (www.versantsys.com)

Versant Systems, founded in 2015, is a Singapore-based company and offers IT solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Versant Systems aims to establish itself as a trusted partner for businesses, particularly coming from manufacturing and logistics industry verticals, looking to enhance their IT capabilities.

