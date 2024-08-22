Motus Enhances Fleet Transition Services in Collaboration with Flexco Fleet Services

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motus, the industry leader in vehicle reimbursement and risk mitigation solutions, today announced an expansion of its services and support through a strategic partnership with Flexco Fleet Services, a market leader in the fleet services industry. This collaboration is designed to support businesses in transitioning from company-owned fleet vehicles to reimbursing employees for the business use of their personal vehicles.





With the introduction of these services, Motus will add to its already comprehensive onboarding services aimed at facilitating seamless communication and implementation of personal vehicle reimbursement plans. Adding Flexco’s accelerated vehicle remarketing programs makes the transition to personal vehicles fast and simple. Flexco also offers a unique end-to-end employee buy-back program, allowing employees the option to purchase their company car—or a colleague’s—at favorable rates.

“Through our collaboration with Flexco, we are adding to our capabilities to meet the needs of companies looking to transition from company-owned vehicles to personal vehicle reimbursement,” said Vanessa Brangwyn, Chief Revenue Officer. “The shift to personal vehicle reimbursement is increasingly driven by the rising costs and liabilities associated with company-owned vehicles. Flexco’s efficient and flexible vehicle remarketing solutions play a crucial role in enabling our customers to efficiently divest their fleet vehicles according to their own schedules.”

Dan Fierro, Head of Sales & Marketing at Flexco, added, “When companies decide to move away from fleet vehicles, whether partially or fully, it’s critical to have supportive partners who can make this transition smooth and beneficial for employees. Flexco can customize programs and utilize upstream remarketing technologies that are intuitive and user-friendly, and Motus ensures that employee expenses are covered once they begin using their own vehicles for business purposes. Our goal in this partnership is to always ensure that transitioning employees feel valued and supported.”

Motus is the leading expert in vehicle reimbursement and driver risk mitigation, offering proven and secure solutions for every driver that simplify the reimbursement of driving costs and reduce corporate risk exposure. With an unmatched pool of data refined over more than 80 years, Motus is the preferred partner to top Fortune 500 companies and organizations committed to workplace agility. For more information, please visit www.motus.com or connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

With over 32 years of experience, Flexco Fleet Services has emerged as a market leader in the fleet services industry. Specializing in nationwide vehicle remarketing, transportation services, titles and registration services, and employee car sales programs. Flexco is licensed to remarket a wide variety of vehicles, and clients include small fleets to Fortune 500 companies. Flexco is highly regarded in the fleet industry for its exceptional customer service and prompt transaction processes, particularly in vehicle pickup and payment, while maintaining market value pricing.

