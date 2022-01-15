Motorola Solutions Introduces Curve Wi-Fi Enhanced Business Radio with Voice Assistance

New collaboration allows Curve to be integrated with Indyme Solutions’ customer engagement and loss prevention systems for retailers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the launch of its Curve Wi-Fi enhanced business radio with voice assistance capabilities designed to support retail, hospitality and restaurant operations. The company also announced a new collaboration with Indyme Solutions, a global leader in customer engagement, workflow automation and loss prevention, to address challenges impacting retail operations.





“ Curve is built to deliver rapid and reliable push-to-talk radio communications across environments that are busy and unpredictable, with the added benefits of Wi-Fi for features like voice assistance,” said Katja Millard, vice president, Professional Commercial Products, Motorola Solutions. “ Users can use voice commands to log in and out of the device, direct calls to specific people or groups, send voice messages and access radio analytics. Integration with Indyme’s store operations and loss prevention applications helps make day-to-day collaboration simple and intuitive, from fulfilling orders and checking inventory to responding quickly to accidents and incidents.”

The initial integration with Indyme will allow retail associates to receive alerts via Curve when customers arrive for curbside pickups or press in-store call buttons for assistance. In the future, additional technologies will be integrated through the Indyme platform, including video security and body-worn camera systems. This will help to improve customer service, loss prevention and threat response, as retail employees using Curve will be able to receive audio messages when customers are dwelling near merchandise or team members activate the record buttons on their body-worn cameras.

“ Retailers are the big winners in our new working relationship with Motorola Solutions. By integrating Indyme’s world-leading instant awareness platform, SmartResponse, with the innovative new Curve radio, retailers can drive efficiency, reduce loss and delight customers in ways never imagined before,” said Joe Budano, CEO of Indyme Solutions. “ We are truly excited about the tremendous possibilities this provides. The retail industry has been demanding solution providers work more closely together to create more integrated solutions. This collaboration is a great example of how that goal can be achieved.”

Product demonstrations of Curve will be given at the National Retail Federation (NRF) trade show, booth #4036, from January 16-18 at the Javits Center in New York.

About Motorola Solutions



Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

About Indyme Solutions:



Indyme is a global leader in customer engagement, active loss prevention, and workflow automation to the retail industry. Our systems give your stores a voice by delivering instant awareness of actionable events across store operations and loss prevention. Installed in over 35,000 stores, Indyme technology is helping retailers improve efficiency, reduce loss, and transform the customer experience the world over. Learn more at www.indyme.com.

Contacts

Neda Veselinovic



(773)-387-4397



Neda.Veselinovic@motorolasolutions.com