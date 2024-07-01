Motorola Solutions Acquires Noggin, a Global Provider of Critical Event Management Software

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has acquired Noggin, a global provider of cloud-based business continuity planning, operational resilience and critical event management (CEM) software. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with a global footprint of customers.









Noggin’s software helps enterprises and critical infrastructure anticipate, prepare for and efficiently respond to incidents. The company’s integrated platform offers flexible workflows and checklists, built-in maps and situational awareness dashboards to help streamline incident management and strengthen business resilience. With a single, easy-to-use interface, Noggin’s software enables response teams to communicate directly, follow unified procedures and view the same operating picture during everyday incidents or emergencies.

“ Our technology investments to connect those in need with those who can help are more critical than ever,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “ Noggin enables the operational resilience and incident management capabilities that are essential as industries globally continue to see threats scale in number and complexity.”

Noggin is an excellent complement to Motorola Solutions’ portfolio of emergency coordination solutions, adding business continuity planning, operational resilience and CEM software that helps make enterprise security more accessible and actionable. The acquisition of Noggin further strengthens Motorola Solutions’ ability to connect public safety agencies and enterprises, enabling the collaboration that’s critical for a more proactive approach to safety and security.

“ Together with Motorola Solutions, we will continue to help enterprises quickly respond and manage all types of adverse events and disruptions,” said James Boddam-Whetham, CEO, Noggin. “ We are thrilled about this new step in our journey that will allow us to offer our solutions to an expanded customer base.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

