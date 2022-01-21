Home Business Wire MotorK Announces Financial Calendar For 2022
MotorK Announces Financial Calendar For 2022

LONDON & MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) (“MotorK” or “the Group”), a leading SaaS provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced its financial calendar for 2022.

Event

Date

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Trading Update

February 16, 2022

Fiscal Year 2021 Preliminary Financial Results

March 10, 2022

2021 Annual Report Publication

March 29, 2022

First Quarter 2022 Trading Update

April 21, 2022

Annual General Meeting

April 28, 2022

Half Year 2022 Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Third Quarter 2022 Trading Update

October 18, 2022

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service (“SaaS”) provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 300 employees and eight offices in seven countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK was founded in Italy in 2010 and has been recognised by multiple organisations as one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe – including Euronext TechShare, Tech Tour 50, Technology Fast 500 EMEA and the FT 1000. For more information, please visit: www.motork.io.

Contacts

MotorK Investor Relations
Etienne Jacquet

etienne.jacquet@motork.io
+33 6 22 18 39 09

MotorK Corporate Communications
International

Camilla Scassellati Sforzolini/ Julia Leeger

Sard Verbinnen & Co (SVC)

MotorK-SVC@sardverb.com
+44 7960 702 664/+44 7963 380 446

Italy

Madia Reina

madia.reina@motork.io
press@motork.io
+39 371 3771779

