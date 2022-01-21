MotorK Announces Financial Calendar For 2022

LONDON & MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) (“MotorK” or “the Group”), a leading SaaS provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced its financial calendar for 2022.

Event Date Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Trading Update February 16, 2022 Fiscal Year 2021 Preliminary Financial Results March 10, 2022 2021 Annual Report Publication March 29, 2022 First Quarter 2022 Trading Update April 21, 2022 Annual General Meeting April 28, 2022 Half Year 2022 Financial Results July 25, 2022 Third Quarter 2022 Trading Update October 18, 2022

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service (“SaaS”) provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 300 employees and eight offices in seven countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK was founded in Italy in 2010 and has been recognised by multiple organisations as one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe – including Euronext TechShare, Tech Tour 50, Technology Fast 500 EMEA and the FT 1000. For more information, please visit: www.motork.io.

