Motivation Technologies Celebrates 20 Years of Creating Rewarding Training Solutions

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Motivation Technologies (MoTech) celebrates 20 years of growth and service, delivering industry-leading online training solutions and content with a special emphasis on engagement and rewards.

Coming out of 15 years in the incentive industry, company founder and president Dick Estes saw a real need for technology-based training solutions using incentives and promotions to educate and reward. The company was founded to capitalize on the emerging technologies that would make the Internet the business platform is it today. Leveraging this new online world as a platform, the company set out to deliver rewarding training solutions and build brand advocacy for clients around the globe.

For the last two decades, the company has had the privilege of working with a variety of national and international companies in various industries. Over that time, MoTech has evolved into a full-service agency delivering training programs to challenging audiences using their Learning Experience Platform (LXP) and helping companies achieve their advocacy goals.

“Our success and longevity have been driven by outstanding team members, exceptional innovation and incredible client service,” Estes shares. “We treat each client like they are our only client, and work to be the best in all we do…each and every day.”

The company’s relationship with Intel has flourished for more than 15 years, making it MoTech’s longest tenured client. During that time, the partnership has yielded one of the most innovative and comprehensive global training and advocacy programs in the industry, the Intel Retail Edge Program.

The company is currently at work on various, cutting-edge technologies certain to change the landscape of online learning and brand advocacy for both new and established clients. The future is bright at Motivation Technologies!

About Motivation Technologies

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Motivation Technologies works to apply its 20 years of experience to helping companies overcome their training challenges and meet their advocacy goals.

By providing a customizable platform that is more than just an LMS, and content that engages as well as educates learners, they help their partners achieve global training without limits.

Reach out for more information and to join the celebration now!

www.motechhq.com

Contacts

Motivation Technologies



Steve Hoerner



shoerner@motechhq.com