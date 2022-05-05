Mosaic Homebuilding Tech Survey: 6 in 10 Homebuilding Professionals Will Use Homebuilding Technology in 2022

Industry survey reveals strong Q1 sentiment around homebuilding tech adoption and usage

Mosaic, a construction technology platform for the residential development industry, today announced the results of its quarterly Homebuilding Tech Survey, confirming that a majority of industry professionals are looking to implement technology in their operations. The survey works to capture trending sentiments among homebuilding professionals across the United States.





Of the 600 industry professionals and experts surveyed February 7-11, 2022 about utilizing technology during the homebuilding process:

69% of respondents said it is important to use technology services, such as software products ;

; 68% of respondents said they are likely to seek out new technology products ;

; 61% of respondents said they are likely to use homebuilding technology products in the next 12 months ; and,

; and, 70% of respondents said it is important to use technology products that create efficiencies, with 68% reporting they are likely to use said products.

“The U.S. homebuilding industry is on the verge of a technological tipping point as it looks for new ways to work smarter and more efficiently to maintain current production levels,” said Salman Ahmad, CEO and co-founder of Mosaic. “Our latest survey results show that a majority of homebuilding professionals are ready and willing to incorporate technology solutions into their operations. We’re excited about the potential for a tech-enabled general contractor like Mosaic to be part of a unique solution to our national housing crisis.”

Similarly, Mosaic’s initial Q4 2021 survey, demonstrated significant interest among homebuilders in the southwestern U.S. states of Arizona, Colorado, California, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah to embrace innovative technologies. This survey showed that 83 percent of real estate industry professionals in the Southwestern U.S. are seeking out homebuilding technology solutions, with 72 percent of them likely, very likely, or extremely likely to use them in the next 12 months. The full survey results can be found here.

Mosaic is the leading tech-enabled general contractor for production-scale residential development projects. Their technology and team deliver value throughout the entire construction process, from pre-development through construction and into warranty.

Mosaic recently closed on their Series B funding, backed by venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, Peak State Ventures, Building Ventures, Founders Fund, Greylock Partners, Innovation Endeavors, Thrive Capital, and 8VC. They also recently expanded their Arizona operations from Prescott and Flagstaff into Phoenix and Tucson. Mosaic plans to launch in California, Colorado, Texas, and additional markets later this year.

Visit this page to learn more about the results of Mosaic’s Q1 2022 Homebuilding Tech Survey.

About Mosaic

Mosaic builds technology solutions to make residential construction more scalable. The company operates as a digital general contractor to provide construction and related services to homebuilders and residential developers, allowing them to offload their construction processes and related needs to Mosaic’s integrated platform and team. Mosaic’s platform standardizes the construction process, and not the homes, allowing them to deliver places people love and create better communities.

Learn more about how Mosaic is building better at www.mosaic.us

