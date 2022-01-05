Mosaic Hires HR Veteran Andrea Wilson as Chief People Officer

Key hire follows $44M Series B announcement, plans for growth

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mosaic, a construction technology platform for the residential development industry, today announced the hiring of Andrea Wilson to the newly created position of Chief People Officer. Wilson will be responsible for developing and implementing the organizational, talent, and human resources strategies needed to support Mosaic’s ambitious plans to scale across Arizona and into new U.S. markets following their recent Series B announcement.





As Chief People Officer, Wilson will support a rapidly growing, dynamic workforce, and will oversee talent acquisition and development, organizational strategy, culture, and employee experience.

“I’m thrilled to join Mosaic during this pivotal growth phase,” said Wilson. “I was immediately drawn to their unique business model, their incredibly experienced and diverse team, and their laser-focused vision for becoming the game-changing technology solution for the homebuilding industry. I’m excited to expand the Mosaic footprint and set us up to become the leading construction technology company for residential development.”

Prior to joining Mosaic, Wilson was the Chief People Officer at Outcast, an integrated global marketing agency that works with companies such as Meta, Lyft, and Amazon. In that role she helped the company reorganize and restructure through the hiring of more than 100 employees in 15 months. The culture and DEI programs she drove, along with the talent she attracted and developed, earned Outcast the titles of Best PR Agency 2021 by Forbes and PR Week’s Best Places to Work 2020. Her work also led to improved employee engagement survey scores of 30 percent year-over-year, which exceeded industry standards in overall talent retention. She previously held transformative HR leadership roles at Gap and Macy’s, as well as at the 100-year-old company Columbus Craft Meats where she led the HR function through a groundbreaking acquisition.

Wilson earned her B.S. from San Diego State University in Organizational Psychology with a minor in Business. She has also earned several additional Human Resources Certifications at University of California, Berkeley, and San Francisco State University.

“Andrea will play a key role in the next phase of our growth and market expansion,” said Mosaic CEO and co-founder Salman Ahmad. “Mosaic’s mission is to make places people love and make those places widely available. We’re working towards achieving that mission by building a strong team and a solid culture. Our current team consists of some of the industry’s most experienced construction professionals who are intently focused on driving a culture of excellence and continuous improvement. With Andrea’s proven leadership and experience, we’ll continue to attract the best in the industry and empower them to thrive. We’re grateful to have her on the team.”

Mosaic recently closed on their Series B funding, backed by venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, Peak State Ventures, Building Ventures, Founders Fund, Greylock Partners, Innovation Endeavors, Thrive Capital, and 8VC, and they recently expanded their Arizona operations from Prescott and Flagstaff into Phoenix and Tucson.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a construction technology company building software to make residential construction more scalable. The company operates as a digital general contractor to provide construction and related services to homebuilders and residential developers, allowing them to offload their construction processes and related needs to Mosaic’s integrated platform and team. Mosaic’s platform standardizes the construction process, and not the homes, allowing them to deliver places people love and create better communities.

