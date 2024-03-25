Mosaic Flavors Announces Mark Becker as New CEO

CHINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#flavors–Mosaic Flavors proudly announces the appointment of Mark Becker as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With this strategic move, Mosaic Flavors aims to leverage Becker’s extensive expertise to reinforce its position as a leader in the flavor market while driving expansion initiatives across North America.









Mark Becker brings a wealth of valuable experience to Mosaic Flavors, having successfully led high performing teams, and demonstrated prowess in navigating the complexities of the food ingredient industry. His appointment underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining excellence and innovation in its offerings.

Mr. Becker holds a degree in communication from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, complemented by a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Scranton. With over 30 years of hands-on experience in the food ingredient sector, Mark Becker’s leadership promises to steer Mosaic Flavors towards new horizons of success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Becker to Mosaic Flavors as our new CEO,” remarked Jeff Smith of Shore Capital. “Mark’s reputation for ingenuity and innovation precedes him, and we are confident that his leadership will propel Mosaic Flavors to greater heights, ensuring unparalleled service and satisfaction for our customers.”

Mosaic Flavors remains dedicated to its core values of customer excellence. As a leading manufacturer of liquid and powder flavors in North America, the company remains committed to tailoring its services to meet the unique flavor requirements of individual manufacturers, food processors, product developers, and retailers.

About Mosaic Flavors:

Mosaic Flavors is a customer-centric, high-quality, custom flavor producer, formed by bringing together flavor companies across North America. The brand believes in the fusion of artistry, scientific excellence, and the creation of unique flavors for the food and beverage industry. Their network of companies allows them to offer a wide range of flavors and capabilities while maintaining flexibility and delivering superior customer experiences. For more information: www.mosaicflavors.com

