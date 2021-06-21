Mosaic Consulting Group Announces Plan to Acquire Westward Consulting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MosaicCG–Mosaic Consulting Group, a long-time Ultimate Software partner focused on human capital management (HCM) support and service, announced today that they have entered into an acquisition agreement with Westward Consulting, a long-time Kronos partner focused on workforce management, that is expected to be completed on June 30th, 2021. Ultimate Software and Kronos merged in 2020 to create UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

The creation of UKG has resulted in new opportunities for service partners just as it has created exciting opportunities for UKG customers. By completing this acquisition, Mosaic Consulting Group and Westward Consulting will bring together their legacy expertise to strengthen Mosaic Consulting Group’s exclusive focus on implementation, support, and optimization across the entire UKG product suite.

“We have been looking forward to an opportunity to bring a seamless full suite of HCM and workforce management solutions expertise to the marketplace, just like UKG delivers a seamless user experience across the entire employee lifecycle,” said Vicki Hill, founder and CEO of Mosaic Consulting Group. “UKG is already delivering on its promise to be one of the world’s most innovative and people-centric cloud companies. Organizations recognize the value UKG is creating for their people and operations, which has created an immediate opportunity for Mosaic and Westward to come together as one team to provide a single, exceptional services experience across UKG products.”

John West, Founder of Westward Consulting adds, “The decision to join the Mosaic team comes, in great part, due to my belief that the Westward team and the Mosaic team truly have complementary cultures and styles. Mosaic and Westward also share a reputation of being the experts of our respective areas of focus. This is why I am confident that this will be advantageous to both teams and ultimately our clients.”

Mosaic Consulting Group

Mosaic Consulting Group focuses exclusively on UKG product implementation, support and optimization. Mosaic’s purpose is to make a difference and inspire confidence with a mission to enable clients to improve business operations. Mosaic is an employee-focused organization which seeks to provide rewarding employment and growth opportunities for their team. This focus on the team and client experience has placed the company on Inc 5000’s list of fastest growing privately-held companies for three consecutive years and has garnered multiple UKG collaboration awards.

Westward Consulting

Westward Consulting was founded in 2015 as a workforce consulting company with a mission that guides organizations to exceptional workforce performance. The Westward team exemplifies their team’s values: Family, Ethical, Fun and Generous. They deliver an exceptional client experience by focusing on thinking outside the box. Finding innovative solutions for their clients is at their core.

