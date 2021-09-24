Mortgage Connect Promotes Meghan Jones-Rolla to Chief Operating Officer, Servicing and Capital Markets

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage service provider for the nation’s largest financial institutions, investors, servicers and GSEs, today announced it has promoted Meghan Jones-Rolla to the role of Chief Operating Officer, Servicing and Capital Markets, leading the company’s default title, document solutions and capital markets divisions.





During her 10 years in the industry, Jones-Rolla has gained extensive knowledge and experience in multiple areas of the business. As General Counsel and Senior Vice President for the Company since 2019, she has established best practices within the Legal and Compliance teams, ensuring strict adherence to all regulatory compliance and licensing requirements. Prior to joining Mortgage Connect, she served as corporate counsel for another national financial services provider, where she was the primary legal advisor for default title and closing services, foreclosure title and auctions, posting and publication, asset management, and default technology support services.

“We are excited to have the internal expertise that Meghan possesses to lead these divisions,” stated Jeff Coury, Mortgage Connect Chief Executive Officer. “Her unique combination of legal, compliance and business acumen will be instrumental in overseeing growth in our servicing and capital markets divisions.”

In her new role, Jones-Rolla, working closely with Brian Frye, President, Servicing & Capital Markets, will be responsible for growth and product development of the servicing and capital markets channels, operational execution, strategy, and client relations. She will be leading these divisions with a focus on delivery of scalable solutions that boost efficiencies, mitigate risk, drive operational excellence and ensure seamless execution through the Company’s intuitive servicing management platform.

Jones-Rolla served as national counsel to a default services company while a partner in private practice and has extensive experience in regulatory compliance and licensing law in all fifty states, with a focus on Consumer Protection law, real estate and FDCPA and FCRA compliance.

