Morrow Sodali Hires Global President to Lead Next Stage of Company Growth

Adam Frederick Brings Proven Growth and Technology Experience Within the Financial Sector

Morrow Sodali, the global investor engagement and governance consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Adam Frederick as Global President. In this newly created position, Frederick will be responsible for leading the business and growth strategy with a priority focus on the US and Morrow Sodali's global business lines including M&A/Activism and Debt Services. Frederick most recently served as Co-founder and CEO at Samurai Data Analytics, where he led the firm's launch and expansion of an award-winning, AI-driven, financial technology platform that provides proprietary data and analytics to global financial institutions.





“Adam has an impressive track record as a senior technology executive and strategic operations leader. He brings a record of success in driving innovation, delivering transformative products, and redefining revenue,” commented Alvise Recchi, Chief Executive Officer of Morrow Sodali. “We are excited to have him lead this next phase of our growth as we increasingly leverage technology to better enable our consultants to provide the in-depth advisory services that our corporate and sovereign clients have come to expect from us.”

Prior to founding Samurai Data Analytics, Frederick was Head of Global Market Intelligence for Q4, Inc., where he led innovations in Big Data, AI, and Machine Learning and successfully grew revenue. As Co-founder and CEO of Oxford Intelligence Partners, Frederick built an innovative FinTech and Advisory firm which was acquired by Q4. Prior to Oxford, Frederick was a Managing Director, Corporate Solutions, for Nasdaq and held leadership positions with Bloom Partners and Thomson Reuters.

As companies’ interactions with shareholders become more complex and stakeholders play an increasing role in company strategy, the need for guidance around these topics is accelerating. Morrow Sodali is uniquely positioned to help corporate customers navigate shareholder engagement, in all of its forms, with the powerful combination of extensive experience and technology.

“There is a tremendous opportunity, particularly here in the United States, to help companies adapt to meet modern stakeholder expectations. Morrow Sodali’s distinguished history, combination of deep advisory experience along with deal and transaction support, provides clients with comprehensive solutions to today’s complex issues. I look forward to applying my experience scaling companies, leveraging technology and developing strong relationships to expand our US footprint and leverage our strengths globally. I am eager to take on this role and excited for what we will achieve together,” added Adam Frederick.

Morrow Sodali is a global corporate advisory firm that provides clients with comprehensive advice and services relating to corporate governance, ESG, sustainability, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, shareholder and bondholder engagement, M&A, activism and contested situations.

From headquarters in New York and London and offices in global capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 clients in 80+ countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations. Clients include listed and private companies, mutual fund groups, stock exchanges and membership associations.

